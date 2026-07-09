Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up shooting a major underwater action sequence for her film 'Mysaa.' It is being touted as India's first female-led underwater fight, with the actor performing her own stunts without a double over a two-day shoot.

Rashmika Mandanna Shoots Underwater Action for 'Mysaa'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped up shooting a major underwater action sequence for her upcoming film 'Mysaa.' According to the makers, it is India's first female-led underwater fight sequence, with the actor performing the stunts herself without using an action double.

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The makers of the upcoming film, shared a glimpse of the sequence on social media along with behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the shoot. As per a release, Rashmika spent nearly 20 hours underwater over two days to complete the sequence.

Makers and Actor Share Glimpse

View this post on Instagram Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury."

Take a look In another post, the makers announced that the sequence has been completed and added that the film's teaser announcement will be made soon.

Rashmika also shared her experience of filming the sequence on her Instagram Stories. Calling it the toughest challenge of her career so far, she wrote, "I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing.. This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life! We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited! Let's goooo! #Mysaa."

About the Film 'Mysaa'

'Mysaa' is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026. (ANI)