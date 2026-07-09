Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer for 'The Cycle of Love,' a documentary she executive produced. It's about P Mahanandia's real-life journey of cycling 6,000 miles from India to Sweden for love. It will release on August 28 in the US.

Priyanka Chopra unveils trailer for 'The Cycle of Love'

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has shared the trailer of The Cycle of Love, a documentary that she has executive produced. The film revolves around the real-life love story of Indian artist P Mahanandia, who cycled nearly 6,000 miles from India to Sweden in the 1970s to reunite with the woman he loved. Along with the trailer, Priyanka announced that the documentary will release in theatres on August 28 in the US and September 18 in the UK. She also said that release dates for more countries will be announced soon.

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Priyanka Chopra on what drew her to the story

Sharing the trailer on X, Priyanka spoke about what drew her to the story. "When I first heard the story of the extraordinary journey of @PKMahanandia1 riding a cycle across continents for love, I was immediately stunned. It's one of those rare, almost unbelievable true stories that stays with you long after you hear it. Directed by #orlandovoneinsiedel, @cycleoflovefilm is both a sweeping adventure and a deeply human story about resilience, hope, and the courage to follow your heart."

She also shared her excitement about the film's release and why she believes the story will connect with audiences. "I am thrilled to share our OFFICIAL TRAILER with you today and announce that the film will be opening in theaters AUGUST 28 in the US and SEPTEMBER 18 in the UK, with more international release dates coming soon. At a time when stories rooted in truth and optimism feel especially meaningful, this film offers an invitation to escape, to connect, and to rediscover the joy of falling in love with cinema and love itself. #CelebrateLove #TheCycleOfLove." Take a look https://x.com/priyankachopra/status/2075117864663871869?s=20

About 'The Cycle of Love'

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel, 'The Cycle of Love' follows the journey of P Mahanandia, who was 23 years old and living in Delhi when he travelled across continents on a bicycle to find the woman he loved in Sweden. In the trailer, Mahanandia also recalls his childhood and says that a prophecy had predicted his future wife would come from a faraway land.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

Apart from 'The Cycle of Love,' Priyanka is also executive producing Amri, a biographical drama based on the life of Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil. On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in the America action thriller The Bluff, which is streaming on Prime Video. She is also set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, where she will play Mandakini. (ANI)