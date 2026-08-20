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Kangana Ranaut-Inspired Elegant Sarees to Slay Your Raksha Bandhan Look This Festive Season
Love Kangana Ranaut's saree looks? Let her be your cue for this Rakshabandhan. Keep scrolling to know more!
Kangana Ranaut - The saree Queen!
Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, and her fashion sense? Absolutely killer! Her saree collection is exquisite and stunning. If you want to slay some gorgeous desi looks this Rakshabandhan, then let her be your style guru.
Colour block like a pro
Nothing beats a stunning combination of two dark colours. Her magenta-pink blouse complements this purple-embroidered saree so well.
The desi feels!
This gorgeous bandhani-printed saree with huge patterns will make you look like a star at the festivities. Do not forget to flaunt a bold colour blouse with this beautiful saree.
The gorgeous zari drape!
Nothing beats the beautiful white-ivory Maharashtrian-style saree with the classic red border. Complete this look with dainty jewellery.
Another one!
This beautiful ivory saree with stunning purple zari will make you look like a diva. The intricate motifs and huge border add more flair to this desi look.
Simple floral prints!
Take a page from the '90s look book and don a gorgeous floral-printed saree with polka dots.
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