Ram and Leela X Review: Rio Raj and Varthika's Ram and Leela is set to release on August 21. After its special premiere, early reviews on social media have praised its comedy, unique love story and surprise element

Directed by Ramachandran Kannan and produced by Trident Arts, Ram and Leela stars Rio Raj and Varthika in the lead roles. The cast also includes Chetan, Malavika Avinash, Deepa Venkat and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

The film had its special premiere recently, following which journalists, critics and early viewers shared their opinions on social media. Initial reactions suggest that the movie is a fun-filled romantic entertainer with plenty of comedy.

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Rio Raj, who became popular through television shows and his stint on Bigg Boss, has continued to explore comedy-driven films. Ram and Leela appears to follow a similar entertaining route while adding a fantasy element to its love story.

A Big Surprise And Comedy That Works

One of the highlights mentioned in the early reactions is a major surprise that has not been revealed in the trailer. Critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala gave the film 3.5 out of 5 and described it as a fun and entertaining watch.

He also praised director Ramachandran Kannan for attempting a unique romantic story and called Ram and Leela a good time-pass movie.

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Another early reaction suggested that the film could become Rio Raj's next successful outing after Aan Paavam Pollathathu. The comedy has also received appreciation, with viewers saying that the humour placed throughout the film works well.

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A social media review highlighted Rio Raj and Varthika's performances and described Ram and Leela as a fantasy-filled fun entertainer. The comedy sequences, in particular, were said to have landed effectively with the audience.

Ram and Leela Title Controversy And Release Details

The film's title had earlier attracted attention. It was initially titled Ram In Leela. However, there were reports that the title could be considered disrespectful towards Lord Rama, following which the possibility of changing it to Raghu In Leela was discussed.

The director and producer reportedly argued for retaining the word "Ram" in the title. The makers eventually finalised Ram and Leela, and the film received a U/A certificate.

Ram and Leela is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21. Early social media reactions have been largely positive, with viewers particularly highlighting the comedy, entertainment value and surprise element. One social media user also pointed out that the film has four shows in their location while comparing its show count with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.