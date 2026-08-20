Divya Dutta and Jimmy Shergill will star in 'Tum Rahe na Tum', an adaptation of August Strindberg's 'The Father'. The film is an intense family drama exploring complex themes like love, control, insecurity, and toxic masculinity.

Actors Divya Dutta and Jimmy Shergill will be seen sharing screen space in an intense family drama 'Tum Rahe na Tum', an adaptation of August Strindberg's The Father. Produced by Vinni Chawla and Sonu Katyal under their banner Fanatically Filmi Pvt Ltd, the film is an adaptation of Swedish playwright August Strindberg's landmark play The Father. According to a press note, the film transposes the "emotional and psychological core of Strindberg's work into an intimate Indian family setting, exploring love, control, insecurity, parental expectations, toxic masculinity and ego, and how these forces can gradually reshape relationships".

Divya Dutta on the film's complexity

Speaking about the project, Divya said, "What attracted me to the film was that nobody in this family is completely innocent or completely guilty. It is a very human, uncomfortable and layered story, and that complexity is what made the film particularly compelling for me."

Jimmy Shergill on the story's depth

Jimmy added,"Tum Rahe Na Tum immediately drew me in because of how deeply human and emotionally complex it is. It is the kind of story that makes you question what you see, what you believe and how people can experience the same relationship very differently."

Supporting Cast

The cast also includes Harsh Chhaya, along with Zarina Wahab and Rajesh Jais in important roles. (ANI)