3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

What's special about Janhvi's watch, and what's the price?

This watch, valued at nearly 2.5 crore rupees, is more than just a timepiece; it's a masterpiece. The 'Gondolo' series is famous for its vintage and classic look. Instead of a typical round dial, this watch has a cushion or rectangular shape that gives it a royal feel. Janhvi's model is delicately studded with pearls and diamonds. Patek Philippe uses only the highest quality materials and handcrafts each watch with precision, which explains the sky-high price. It looks less like a watch and more like a stunning piece of jewellery.