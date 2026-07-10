Janhvi Kapoor's Luxury Watch Worth Crores Steals the Spotlight; Here's Its Price
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion choices. While her glamorous outfits often grab attention, it's her ultra-luxurious accessories, worth crores, that have now become the latest talking point among fans.
14
Image Credit : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is showing her talent..
As Sridevi's successor, Janhvi Kapoor entered the industry and quickly became a star. Before even turning 30, she started earning a massive remuneration and has built assets worth crores. She recently greeted the Telugu audience with the film 'Peddi', though her role sparked some controversy. Here, she is seen shining at her sister's wedding festivities.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
Janhvi Kapoor's luxury watch is going viral..
Janhvi Kapoor always makes headlines, not just for her acting but also for her super stylish looks. She might appear simple, but the accessories she uses are incredibly expensive. Recently, a luxury watch she wore became a hot topic in the fashion world. She was spotted wearing the 'Gondolo Haute Joaillerie' model from the world-famous brand, Patek Philippe.
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
What's special about Janhvi's watch, and what's the price?
This watch, valued at nearly 2.5 crore rupees, is more than just a timepiece; it's a masterpiece. The 'Gondolo' series is famous for its vintage and classic look. Instead of a typical round dial, this watch has a cushion or rectangular shape that gives it a royal feel. Janhvi's model is delicately studded with pearls and diamonds. Patek Philippe uses only the highest quality materials and handcrafts each watch with precision, which explains the sky-high price. It looks less like a watch and more like a stunning piece of jewellery.
44
Image Credit : instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's Style Statement
At a major event, Janhvi Kapoor paired this watch perfectly with an outfit that mixed modern and traditional styles. This luxury accessory simply doubled her royal look. It's Janhvi's signature style to show off her fashion sense not just with clothes, but also with such rare and expensive accessories.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos