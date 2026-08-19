Rajpal Yadav stated his temporary financial or legal struggles shouldn't diminish an artist's career. Speaking on his cheque bounce case, he called himself a student of Indian cinema and said an artist's entire bio-data can't be bet on.

Rajpal Yadav described himself as an artist who is deeply commited to Indian cinema and believes that his financial difficulties should not become a reason to diminish an artist's reputation or entire career.

While talking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav called himself a student of Indian cinema and a responsible actor of the world. While referring to his cheque bounce case, the actor said that his temporary financial or legal struggles should not overshadow an artist's identity or dedication to his career. Rajpal Yadav said, "I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to say that when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire bio-data? Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, he gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor of this world. No one can buy me for 5 crores, 10 crores, 100 crores, 250 crores because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this."

He continued, "I know because we are the disciples of Bharat Muni. We grew up listening to his plays. I always remember one line of Daddaji, that life is a journey, a stage. We are born in this. Gradually, as you grew up, you became a character. The journey between life and death, some live for 100 years, some live for 75 years. In that, you can examine yourself and see what you did, what was good and what was bad. "

Rajpal Yadav described himself as a priest of theatre and films and expressed his intention to present his complete journey from 2000 to 2026 through his work, showing what he has achieved and contributed over the years. "So, in my life journey, taking the journey of acting, taking the journey of acting, in which I am a priest of theatre and films, even if you call it a loss, whatever you call it, but 100% I will definitely make something and give it to you, so that you can see what Rajpal has done from 2000 to 2026. It may take a year or two for that. I said from the first day that I was never lost. Neither by making films, nor by making a house, nor by making a career," said Rajpal Yadav.

"I am saying from the first day, I always say, that I have a lot of love for this world, and I have my entire Indian film industry and Indian theatre. I live in that," added Rajpal Yadav.

Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction

In July, the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction and sentence of Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav and his wife Radha Rajpal Yadav in multiple cheque dishonour cases arising out of a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. According to the judgment, Rajpal Yadav repeatedly sought time to arrange funds and, both personally and through his senior counsel, assured the Court on several occasions that he was bound to repay the complainant. Relying on these assurances, the Court granted him repeated adjournments and extended protection by suspending his sentence. However, the Court found that despite multiple opportunities spread over a considerable period, Yadav failed to honour the undertakings furnished before the Court, forcing it to eventually direct him to surrender before the jail authorities. Although further indulgence was later shown after certain payments were made, no final settlement could ultimately be reached.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in the film 'Welcome to the Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and others in the lead roles. (ANI)