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Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads in Lavender Kanjeevaram; Flaunts Mehendi With Sikhar Pahariya's Name (PHOTOS)
Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception in a stunning lavender Kanjeevaram saree. Her elegant styling, statement jewellery and personalised mehendi became the highlights of the evening
Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Lavender Kanjeevaram Saree at Anshula Kapoor's Reception
While Bollywood celebrities arrived in their fashionable best for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception, it was Janhvi Kapoor who effortlessly emerged as one of the evening's biggest style stars. Dressed in a regal lavender silk saree paired with contemporary elements, the actress blended tradition with modern glamour, creating a look that quickly became a talking point across social media.
A Royal Kanjeevaram Saree Inspired by Tradition
Janhvi chose a lavender-and-gold Kanjeevaram silk saree featuring a broad embroidered border that added a timeless royal appeal. The handcrafted drape, designed by Manish Malhotra, beautifully reflected South Indian elegance while maintaining a sophisticated contemporary charm.
The actress reportedly selected the saree as a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, who was known for her love of classic silk sarees. The graceful draping elevated the overall appearance and perfectly suited the grandeur of the family celebration.
Backless Blouse and Statement Jewellery Elevated the Look
Adding a modern twist to the traditional ensemble, Janhvi paired the saree with a strapless backless blouse that balanced elegance with contemporary fashion.
Complete Look
She completed the look with luxurious diamond jewellery, including a heavy choker necklace, matching earrings, a waist belt, armlet, stacked bangles and statement rings. Soft glamorous makeup and neatly styled hair further enhanced her regal appearance, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities at the reception.
Mehendi with Shikhar Pahariya's Name Became the Talking Point
Apart from her outfit, Janhvi's minimal mehendi attracted considerable attention. A closer look revealed the name "Shikhu," a nickname for Shikhar Pahariya, subtly written into the design.
The personalised detail reignited conversations about the couple's relationship. Over the past few months, Janhvi has often been seen wearing accessories and jewellery believed to reference Shikhar, adding further fuel to speculation surrounding their romance.
Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. She is also set to headline an upcoming horror film and has another South Indian project currently in development.
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