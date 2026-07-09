Apart from her outfit, Janhvi's minimal mehendi attracted considerable attention. A closer look revealed the name "Shikhu," a nickname for Shikhar Pahariya, subtly written into the design.

The personalised detail reignited conversations about the couple's relationship. Over the past few months, Janhvi has often been seen wearing accessories and jewellery believed to reference Shikhar, adding further fuel to speculation surrounding their romance.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. She is also set to headline an upcoming horror film and has another South Indian project currently in development.