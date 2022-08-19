Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Khushi Kapoor dating her sister Janhvi Kapoor's ex-boyfriend? Check out their pictures

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 7:51 AM IST

    Is Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan dating Khushi Kapoor? Their 'I Love You' exchange raises questions.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, was in a romantic conversation with Akshat Rajan, who was previously linked to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khushi Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. And it appears that Khushi has already attracted attention for her personal life. Khushi was seen having a romantic exchange with Akshat Rajan, who was previously linked to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khushi recently shared a few photos from her California vacation on Instagram. Khushi stunned her fans in the first photo by flaunting her washboard abs in a crop top and track pants. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the following slides, she was seen posing with Akshat, who has long been a close friend of Janhvi's. The 'I Love You' exchange between Khushi and Akshat on her post drew everyone's attention. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While Akshat commented 'ly' followed by three heart emojis, Khushi responded with 'iluuuuuu' followed by a heart emoji. Janhvi also commented, saying, 'Excuse me.' Khushi responded, 'I miss you.' 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khushi and Akshat's affectionate exchange has sparked dating rumours, but it remains to be seen if they are true. Akshat had previously accompanied Janhvi and her mother Sridevi to a special screening of Gauri Shinde's film English Vinglish in 2016. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi and Akshat were reportedly to be in a relationship at the time. Janhvi, on the other hand, has denied the rumours, claiming that he is her childhood best friend. She also stated that he is afraid to be seen with her because of the paparazzi. Also Read: Photos and videos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay in Barcelona

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with Khushi, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, will make their debuts with The Archies. Also Read: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY photos, net worth, salary, husband, education and more

    The Archies

    The Archies is a musical drama set in the 1960s that will premiere on Netflix. The young actors will portray the well-known characters from Archie Comics. In addition, key roles will be played by Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Also Read: Urfi Javed’s backless ruffle dress gets thumbs up; netizens call her ‘cute’

