Is Khushi Kapoor dating her sister Janhvi Kapoor's ex-boyfriend? Check out their pictures

Is Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan dating Khushi Kapoor? Their 'I Love You' exchange raises questions.



Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, was in a romantic conversation with Akshat Rajan, who was previously linked to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.



Khushi Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. And it appears that Khushi has already attracted attention for her personal life. Khushi was seen having a romantic exchange with Akshat Rajan, who was previously linked to her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.



Khushi recently shared a few photos from her California vacation on Instagram. Khushi stunned her fans in the first photo by flaunting her washboard abs in a crop top and track pants.

In the following slides, she was seen posing with Akshat, who has long been a close friend of Janhvi's. The 'I Love You' exchange between Khushi and Akshat on her post drew everyone's attention.



While Akshat commented 'ly' followed by three heart emojis, Khushi responded with 'iluuuuuu' followed by a heart emoji. Janhvi also commented, saying, 'Excuse me.' Khushi responded, 'I miss you.'



Khushi and Akshat's affectionate exchange has sparked dating rumours, but it remains to be seen if they are true. Akshat had previously accompanied Janhvi and her mother Sridevi to a special screening of Gauri Shinde's film English Vinglish in 2016.



Janhvi and Akshat were reportedly to be in a relationship at the time. Janhvi, on the other hand, has denied the rumours, claiming that he is her childhood best friend. She also stated that he is afraid to be seen with her because of the paparazzi.

Along with Khushi, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, will make their debuts with The Archies.

