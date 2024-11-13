Kanguva REVIEW: Suriya, Bobby Deol's movie gets thumbs up; social media user calls it 'cult classic'

Kanguva Movie Review: Kanguva, the highly awaited Tamil epic fantasy action film starring Suriya and directed by Siva, will open in standard and 3D theatres on November 14, 2024. The 'first review' of Kanguva has emerged, sparking excitement for the film, which promises to be a visual spectacle.

Kanguva's First Review: Kanguva, the highly awaited Tamil epic fantasy action film starring Suriya and directed by Siva, will hit theatres on November 14, 2024, in both conventional and 3D forms. Suriya plays two characters in the film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar. The 'first review' of Kanguva has been released, generating enthusiasm for the picture, which promises to be a visual spectacular.

In a recent post on X (previously Twitter), Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a member of the Overseas Censor Board, discussed Kanguva.

In the post titled 'First Review Kanguva from Censor Board!', Umair Sandhu expressed his admiration for the film, stating, "On the whole, despite having a first half that is rather slow and a ballistic second half and climax, a film like Kanguva makes you proud that Tamil Indian filmmakers dared to dream big and accomplished it."

He believes that, while it may be a box-office success now, it will be hailed as a cult masterpiece in the future. Sandhu praised Suriya's performance, saying, "Suriya stole the show all the way," and commended Bobby Deol for his terrific form. However, he added that Disha Patani's role was more "sex appealing" in nature. He concluded by rating the film 3.5/5 and recommending audiences skip Diwali releases and go for this "crazy ride."

Kanguva: The Journey, Crew, and Star-Studded Cast

Kanguva has had a lengthy trip to its release date. Initially announced in April 2019, the film was delayed numerous times owing to the COVID-19 epidemic and the principal actor and director's obligations. After a break, the project was restarted in August 2022, with main filming beginning shortly after.

The manufacturing ran for seventeen months, ending in January 2024. Filming took place in various gorgeous places, including Chennai, Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry, which added to the film's vast scale and visual magnificence.

Another notable feature of the film is its technical staff. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack, which is supposed to accentuate the larger-than-life plot. Vetri Palanisamy's cinematography and Nishadh Yusuf's editing contribute to the cinematic magnificence that viewers may expect. Kanguva, with a large production budget of ₹300-350 crore, is one of the most costly Indian films ever made. It offers a thrilling combination of high-octane action, fantasy elements, and magnificent graphics.

Suriya plays two characters in the film: Kanguva, a fearsome warrior, and Francis Theodore, a pivotal character in the story. Bobby Deol stars as Udhiran, and Disha Patani plays Angelina. Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Natarajan Subramaniam all play prominent parts in the film. Notably, music composer Anirudh Ravichander makes a cameo appearance as a dancer in the song "Yolo." Kanguva is projected to do well at the movie office due to its star-studded ensemble, dazzling graphics, and ambitious plot. Fans are anxiously awaiting its debut, and the early reviews have just added to the excitement for this epic fantasy action film.

