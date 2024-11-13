Ameesha Patel fuels dating rumours as she shares lovey-dovey photo with Nirvaan Birla

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who garnered immense appreciation for her role in the blockbuster Gadar 2, has once again found herself in the limelight, but this time due to some unexpected dating rumors. The actress recently posted a cozy photo with businessman Nirvaan Birla on her Instagram, sparking speculation about their relationship. In the picture, Ameesha can be seen in a warm embrace with Nirvaan, who is hugging her from behind, both of them smiling happily for the camera.

Ameesha captioned the picture, calling Nirvaan her "darling", a term that immediately caught the attention of her followers. The intimate moment, shared from Dubai, led fans to wonder if there is more to their relationship than just friendship. The post quickly gained traction, with many of her followers commenting on the chemistry between the two. Some fans also joked about Nirvaan's resemblance to YouTuber Bhuvam Bam, calling him a "lookalike" of the famous content creator.

The edupreneur and entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla is well-known for founding Birla Open Minds and Birla Brainiacs. He is the son of Yashovardhan Birla and Avanti Birla. While the two have not confirmed the nature of their relationship, the affectionate post, and subsequent resharing by Nirvaan on his own Instagram story have certainly fuelled the rumors.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel has been enjoying the massive success of Gadar 2, the sequel to her 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, shattered box office records and earned nearly Rs 700 crore worldwide. Following the success of the movie, fans were eagerly waiting for a possible third installment, and the makers have announced Gadar 3. However, Ameesha has expressed that she has yet to decide whether she will reprise her role. In an interview, the actress revealed that she would agree to do Gadar 3 only if her character is given enough screen time and importance alongside Sunny Deol's role.

For now, it seems that Ameesha's fans will have to wait and watch, both for the latest developments in her professional career and her possible relationship with Nirvaan Birla.

ALSO READ Did you know Juhi Chawla didn’t speak to Aamir Khan for 7 years; Here’s why

Latest Videos