Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim has tragically passed away at age 39, with police confirming his death on November 12 in his Seoul apartment. Known for his roles in dramas like Queen Woo and We Got Married, the actor leaves behind a notable legacy in K-drama

Seongdong Police Station confirmed yesterday, the unexpected death of South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, who was found at his Seoul apartment. Preliminary investigations indicate no evidence of foul play. Authorities found a two-page note at the scene, although the cause of death remains unverified. Korean media outlets report that his funeral is scheduled for Thursday at a funeral home in Yeouido.

Who Was Song Jae Rim?

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim began his career as a runway model before debuting as an actor in 2009 with the film Actresses. Over the years, he built a reputable career, appearing in notable films such as The Suspect, Tunnel 3D, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations on Netflix, and Good Morning. His television career included roles in popular series like Secret Garden, Moon Embracing the Sun, Two Weeks, and Unkind Ladies.

In the early to mid-2000s, Song appeared in several music videos before his career took a popular turn with his participation in We Got Married Season 4, where he partnered with actress Kim So Eun. His performance on the show earned him the Best Male Newcomer and Best Couple awards at the 2014 MBC Entertainment Awards. In 2016, he received the Special Acting Award at the SBS Drama Awards for his role in Our Gap Soon.

Most recently, Song played the dethroned prince Go Pae Ui in the 2024 historical drama Queen Woo, co-starring with Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Woo, and others. According to MyDramaList, he was also part of upcoming films I’ll Become Rich, Death Business, and Salmon, though their release dates have yet to be confirmed.

Song Jae Rim last shared an Instagram post in January, marking the final message to fans from the beloved K-drama actor.

