WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has added a Toyota Vellfire, one of the most sought-after luxury MPVs, to his amazing car collection. Other Indian celebrities who own the same car are Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt.

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has added a Toyota Vellfire, one of the most desirable luxury MPVs, to his remarkable automobile collection. The actor was recently sighted at Mumbai's Kalina airport with fellow actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Several photographs and videos of Akshay and others have circulated on social media. The Sooryavanshi actor comes in a flashy new automobile.

Know more about Akshay Kumar's new car

After a little investigation, we discovered that Akshay's new Toyota Vellfire costs roughly Rs 1.5 crore. Vellfire has been a popular among high-profile persons looking for comfort and elegance on their journeys, thanks to its large cabins, cutting-edge technologies, and smooth hybrid engine.

According to media sources, Akshay chose the newest Vellfire model, which is the greatest option for individuals seeking both style and room. Other Bollywood superstars that own the automobile include Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Akshay has an incredible collection of expensive cars, demonstrating how enthusiastic the actor is about motors. He also reportedly owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII for Rs 10 crore, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue priced at Rs 2.5 crore, a Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, and a Mercedes-Benz V-Class V220D.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently featured in Singham Again, which is the biggest film in Rohit Shetty's police universe. He repeated his role as Sooryavanshi in the film. Singham Again also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others in important parts. The film opened in cinemas on November 1.

Sky Force, Kannappa, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shakara, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat are some of his upcoming projects.

