Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY photos, net worth, salary, husband, education and more

Actress Monalisa’s lavish lifestyle will shock you. Here is how much she earns in a month and also know about her family and more

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa, a popular Bhojpuri actress, has become a sensation following her hot and sensual onscreen display. With her work and fashion sense, the actress has won a lot of fans all over the country. Her real name is Antara Biswas.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress frequently uses social media and has always dazzled us with her fashion avatars. What's more intriguing about her is how luxuriously she lives her life, giving us goals as she posts pictures on her social media profile.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

And, speaking of her extravagant lifestyle, her current net worth would astound you. According to The Personage, her net worth is $10 billion. Monalisa charges a fee of Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a film.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa studied at Julien Day School, Kolkata and did her college in Asutosh (University of Calcutta) in Bachelor of Arts in Sanskrit.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa got married in 2017 to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. He started his film career with the film Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa has also worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. She appeared in Season 10 of India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss, in 2016. In 2018, Monalisa worked on the Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo 2. Also Read: Bhojpuri actors' salaries: Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua-7 male stars charge

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa got married in 2017 to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. He started his film career with the film Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa was last seen playing the main antagonist, Iravati Verma, in Namak Issk Ka on Colors TV back in 2021. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Photo Courtesy: Instagram