Photos and videos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay in Barcelona; couple poses at the Kiss Wall

Lady superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan look cute as they pose at the Kiss Wall in Barcelona, Spain; take a look at their pictures

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a newlywed couple, are currently on a romantic trip to Spain. The couple recently travelled to Valencia after having a great time in Barcelona.



Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share another romantic photo with his wife Nayanthara from their trip to Spain.



On social media, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal frequently shares sneak peeks from their love-filled time. (Video)

He recently posted a photo on Instagram of the power couple pretending to kiss from a distance at Barcelona's Kiss Wall. "At the #KissWall #Barcelona," this touching post was titled.



Yesterday, the filmmaker shared another adorable video of his ladylove on social media. She can be seen relaxing and admiring the view from the balcony "It is 9 p.m. here! @lasarenas 1@gtholidays.in #vacay fantastic arrangement @ddneelakandan @gtholidays.in ". (Video)



In addition, he posted his time in Barcelona with a note on Instagram, which he captioned, "There will be no Spain if there is no pain. #WorkHard#Travel, and then #WorkHard to travel again... This vacation feels much needed after so much nonstop work during the pandemic! It feels so strange to be in another country after such a long time!! And it's revitalising and refreshing maxxxxx!!! I'm saving a lot of money just to travel, eat, and listen to music all over the world!"

