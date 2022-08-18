Photos and videos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay in Barcelona; couple poses at the Kiss Wall
Lady superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan look cute as they pose at the Kiss Wall in Barcelona, Spain; take a look at their pictures
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a newlywed couple, are currently on a romantic trip to Spain. The couple recently travelled to Valencia after having a great time in Barcelona.
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share another romantic photo with his wife Nayanthara from their trip to Spain.
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
On social media, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal frequently shares sneak peeks from their love-filled time. (Video)
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
He recently posted a photo on Instagram of the power couple pretending to kiss from a distance at Barcelona's Kiss Wall. "At the #KissWall #Barcelona," this touching post was titled.
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Yesterday, the filmmaker shared another adorable video of his ladylove on social media. She can be seen relaxing and admiring the view from the balcony "It is 9 p.m. here! @lasarenas 1@gtholidays.in #vacay fantastic arrangement @ddneelakandan @gtholidays.in ". (Video)
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
In addition, he posted his time in Barcelona with a note on Instagram, which he captioned, "There will be no Spain if there is no pain. #WorkHard#Travel, and then #WorkHard to travel again... This vacation feels much needed after so much nonstop work during the pandemic! It feels so strange to be in another country after such a long time!! And it's revitalising and refreshing maxxxxxx!!! I'm saving a lot of money just to travel, eat, and listen to music all over the world!"
Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
After being in a live-in relationship for several years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan decided to take the plunge and married on June 9th, this year, in a picture-perfect ceremony. Netflix filmed this fairytale wedding as a documentary. Fans are now waiting for the clip to be available on the streaming service.