Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos and videos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay in Barcelona; couple poses at the Kiss Wall

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    Lady superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan look cute as they pose at the Kiss Wall in Barcelona, Spain; take a look at their pictures 

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, a newlywed couple, are currently on a romantic trip to Spain. The couple recently travelled to Valencia after having a great time in Barcelona. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share another romantic photo with his wife Nayanthara from their trip to Spain.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    On social media, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal frequently shares sneak peeks from their love-filled time. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    He recently posted a photo on Instagram of the power couple pretending to kiss from a distance at Barcelona's Kiss Wall. "At the #KissWall #Barcelona," this touching post was titled.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Yesterday, the filmmaker shared another adorable video of his ladylove on social media. She can be seen relaxing and admiring the view from the balcony "It is 9 p.m. here! @lasarenas 1@gtholidays.in #vacay fantastic arrangement @ddneelakandan @gtholidays.in ". (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    In addition, he posted his time in Barcelona with a note on Instagram, which he captioned, "There will be no Spain if there is no pain. #WorkHard#Travel, and then #WorkHard to travel again... This vacation feels much needed after so much nonstop work during the pandemic! It feels so strange to be in another country after such a long time!! And it's revitalising and refreshing maxxxxxx!!! I'm saving a lot of money just to travel, eat, and listen to music all over the world!" Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    After being in a live-in relationship for several years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan decided to take the plunge and married on June 9th, this year, in a picture-perfect ceremony. Netflix filmed this fairytale wedding as a documentary. Fans are now waiting for the clip to be available on the streaming service. Also Read: Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup? RBA

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch) RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'I'm strong, I can do it', actress' Instagram post after money laundering case filed RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Recent Stories

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels. Facebook pages spreading fake news

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

    TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    TS Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 released; know how to download

    Apple to soon push ads to apps like Maps Books Podcast more gcw

    Apple to soon push ads to apps like Maps, Books, Podcast, more

    Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here AJR

    Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon