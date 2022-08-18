Urfi Javed’s backless ruffle dress gets thumbs up; netizens call her ‘cute’

Actor Urfi Javed was potted in Mumbai on Thursday, wearing a mauve-coloured ruffle backless dress. Urfi, who often gets trolled for her fashion, was hailed by social media users, with many calling her ‘cute’ after her pictures went and videos were shared on the internet by the paparazzi.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Internet sensation, actor Urfi Javed, who now goes by the name of Uorfi Javed, is often in the news for her unusual fashion. She keeps on experimenting with her clothes and fashion every day. There have been multiple occasions when Urfi was trolled online for her fashion. However, there have also been times when she was also hailed for it. And Thursday was one of those days when the internet could not stop praising the actor for her dress.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood on Thursday. During this, she celebrated one paparazzo’s birthday while the rest of the paparazzi clicked her pictures and videos. ALSO READ: Fashion designer Hanae Mori dies at 96; know her net worth and more

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed appeared in a different style on Thursday. She wore a ruffled backless dress in a mauve colour that came with puffy sleeves. ALSO READ: Jiah Khan's mother tells court: Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed is very active on social media. She keeps on sharing her new looks with the fans every day. However, it happens very rarely that people like her fashion. Otherwise, she often gets criticized for her dressing sense.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed’s video that got posted on social media by the paparazzi, received compliments from the fans. Commenting on the video, one user wrote about how lovely she looked while another one called her ‘cute’. One more user commented on how the style looks great on the actor.

Image: Varinder Chawla