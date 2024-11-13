'Mahavatar': Vicky Kaushal to play lord Parashurama; epic movie set to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Mahavatar, a film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, slated for Christmas 2026. With an epic storyline and high expectations, Mahavatar is set to start production after Vicky completes Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal is set to portray the legendary character Chiranjeevi Parashurama in his upcoming epic film Mahavatar, with his first look unveiled on Wednesday, November 13. The film is scheduled for a grand Christmas 2026 release and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, with Amar Kaushik, known for his work on Stree 2, at the helm.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Vicky expressed excitement about working with Vijan and bringing the “eternal warrior of dharma” to life. According to sources, Mahavatar will start production in November 2025, after Vicky wraps up work on Love & War, his project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sources reveal that after completing Love & War, Vicky was keen on a large-scale, ambitious project, and when Vijan presented the concept of Mahavatar, Vicky was immediately on board without hesitation.

 

 

 

 

 

A source indicated that pre-production for Mahavatar is set to commence in January, with the team fully committed to starting filming by November 2026. This is touted as one of Maddock’s most ambitious films, which they aim to bring to audiences with pride. An official announcement is expected soon.

Vicky has been known for his diverse film choices, moving between intense roles and lighter projects. Last year, he delivered a powerful performance in Sam Bahadur and then switched to a comedic role in Bad Newz. His upcoming release, Chhava, also produced by Dinesh Vijan, will feature him as Chhatrapati Sambhaji and is slated for release in December, although rumors suggest it may face delays.

