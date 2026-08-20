A photo exhibition in Visakhapatnam showcased authentic, human-created imagery, contrasting it with generative AI. MP Bharath Mathukumilli praised the event for celebrating real moments and inspiring young photographers.

Visakhapatnam's photography community took centre stage as the city hosted a photo exhibition on Thursday. The exhibition highlighted the value of authentic, human-created imagery at a time when generative artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping visual content.

The exhibition brought together work by regional photojournalists, creative communities and historical clubs, with a focus on documenting real, unfiltered moments.

The displays also underscored photography's role in preserving memories, regional heritage and individual perspectives through images captured by people behind the lens.

MP Praises Focus on Authentic, Human-Created Imagery

Visakhapatnam MP Bharath Mathukumilli attended the annual exhibition and praised the Visakhapatnam Photography Association for continuing the event and encouraging young people to engage with photography.

"Every year, it has become a tradition to participate in this annual exhibition, which displays photography special moments captured by photographers of Visakhapatnam. I congratulate the Visakhapatnam Photography Association for continuing to organize this, exposing young students to this art form, and for capturing natural moments and celebrating them in the world of AI, where we don't know what is real and what is fake," Bharath said.

His remarks placed particular emphasis on the distinction between photographs that capture moments in the real world and the growing presence of AI-generated imagery.

The exhibitions, according to the information provided, showcased the technical and creative effort involved in creating photographs through traditional lens-based artistry.

The displays served not only as exhibitions of photography but also as a visual record of moments and places, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with images shaped by human observation and perspective.

Regional photographers and creative groups used the exhibitions to document moments that could otherwise remain unseen or unrecorded.

MP Bharath also acknowledged the effort involved in producing the photographs and praised those whose work received awards at the exhibition.

"So, I appreciate the photographers for taking painstaking effort in creating these moments, capturing these moments, and sharing them with the world. And I'm sure it is a matter of pride to be selected as award-winning photos, and I hope that more people continue in this craft and inspire more young people to continue in this," he said.