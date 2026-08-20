Amrapali Dubey, a prominent Bhojpuri actress known as the 'Bawaal Star', continues to captivate audiences with her extensive filmography and television work. With an estimated net worth between ₹14-30 crore, Dubey remains one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Amrapali Dubey, widely recognized for her presence at Bhojpuri Bawaal, continues to dominate headlines with her notable career in Bhojpuri cinema and television, including recent appearances on Bhojpuri Bawaal. The acclaimed actress, born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has built a significant profile through her acting roles, substantial net worth, and a personal life that frequently draws public interest.

Born on January 11, 1987, Dubey began her journey in the entertainment industry through Hindi television. Her early work laid the groundwork for her eventual transition into becoming one of the most prominent faces in Bhojpuri cinema.

Dubey's Career Graph

Dubey's television career saw her feature in popular shows such as Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Maayka, and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. She made her impactful Bhojpuri film debut in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani, a movie that marked the beginning of her successful partnership with Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua.

Many successful films followed, contributing significantly to her Bhojpuri Bawaal Star’s Career. These include Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani 2 (2017), Border (2018), and Nirahua Hindustani 3 (2018). Other notable projects feature Nirahua Chalal London (2019), Sher Singh (2019), Aashiqui (2022), and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (2022). Her film Border notably stands as the fourth highest-grossing Bhojpuri film globally. These diverse films showcase not only her versatility but also the immense popularity that has cemented her status as a leading figure in the industry, truly defining her influential Bhojpuri Bawaal Star’s Career.

Dubey has also been recognized for her contributions to the industry, securing four Bhojpuri Film Awards and two International Bhojpuri Film Awards. She is currently making appearances on 'Bhojpuri Bawaal', engaging in candid conversations.

Dubey's Networth

Amrapali Dubey commands a significant presence financially within the Bhojpuri film industry. Reports indicate her estimated net worth ranges between ₹14 crore and ₹30 crore. This places her among the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, with earnings of ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh per film. This substantial net worth, coupled with her reported earnings per film, not only reflects her success as an actress but also underscores her considerable influence and market value within the competitive Bhojpuri entertainment landscape. Her financial success is a testament to her enduring popularity and the consistent demand for her work.

Personal Life

Beyond her professional achievements, Amrapali Dubey's personal life frequently captivates her audience and media alike. Her unmarried status and the widely discussed on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirahua, have been a constant source of public interest. Recently she was in news for jokingly asking Pawan Singh to marry her and raise children with her.