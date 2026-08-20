The trailer for the survival thriller 'Whalefall' starring Austin Abrams has been released. The film, based on Daniel Kraus' novel, follows a man swallowed by a whale and also features Josh Brolin. It is set to release on October 16, 2026.

Whalefall Trailer and Plot Details

The trailer of Austin Abrams' 'Whalefall' has been unveiled. Based on Daniel Kraus' acclaimed novel, 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment's survival thriller arrives in Indian theatres on 16 October 2026. Based on Daniel Kraus' acclaimed novel, the film plunges its protagonist into an unimaginable fight for survival after he is swallowed whole by a massive sperm whale. youtube.com/watch?si=P2oFbPL2mBzxmxR5&v=YYJv6N0HUvQ&feature=youtu.be

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realise that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

Director on Bringing the Story to Life

Speaking about bringing the story to the screen, director, co-writer, and producer Brian Duffield said, "To bring Daniel Kraus' book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California. I can't wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October".

Cast and Crew

Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield, with a screenplay by Brian Duffield and Daniel Kraus, based on Kraus' novel of the same name. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd. The film is produced by Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a., with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, and Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers. (ANI)