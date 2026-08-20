Bigg Boss Kannada 13 audition show Agni Parikshe has sparked online debate after judge Vinay Gowda asked a contestant how many sides a circle has. The contestant said none, while Vinay said two, leading to trolling on social media.

Even before Bigg BossKannada Season 13 has officially begun, its audition show, Agni Parikshe, is already making headlines. A question asked by judge Vinay Gowda has sparked a debate on social media after a contestant gave an answer that appeared to contradict the judge's explanation. Vinay asked the contestant, “How many sides does a circle have?” The contestant replied that a circle has no sides, but Vinay countered by saying that a circle has two sides, one inside and one outside. His explanation has since become a talking point online, with several viewers questioning the logic behind the answer and turning the promo into a subject of memes and trolling.

‘Your Question Itself Is Wrong!’ Says Contestant

In a new promo for Agni Parikshe, an engineering student makes a grand entry, dancing his way onto the stage. After his performance, he questions the judges for not giving him any reaction.

Judge Shruti calmly tells him, “You shouldn't make such comments without waiting for our feedback.”

However, the young contestant confidently responds, “This is how I am.”

Later, when host Niranjan Deshpande asks him, “Why should we select you?”, the contestant retorts, “The question you are asking is wrong.” His confident response makes the exchange on stage even more interesting.

‘How Many Sides Does A Circle Have?’ Asks Vinay Gowda

Noticing the contestant's confidence, Vinay Gowda asks him about his education before putting him on the spot with a seemingly simple question.

“How many sides does a circle have?” Vinay asks.

The contestant immediately replies, “A circle has no sides.”

However, the exchange takes an unexpected turn when Vinay Gowda disagrees with him and says, “A circle has two sides. One inside, and one outside.”

Vinay Gowda’s Answer Draws Trolling Online

As soon as the promo featuring Vinay Gowda's answer went viral, social media users began reacting to the exchange. Several viewers questioned his explanation, pointing out that, in basic geometry, a circle is generally described as having no straight edges or sides.

Some users argued that the contestant had given the expected answer, while Vinay's response appeared to be based on a different interpretation of the word “sides”. Others found the exchange amusing and began sharing memes and trolling the judge over his explanation.

The debate has also added to the curiosity surrounding the episode, with viewers waiting to see how the exchange plays out when the full episode airs.

Has The Troll Test Begun On Agni Parikshe?

Agni Parikshe, the precursor to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, is already grabbing attention because of its contestants and their interactions with the judges. However, this time, a seemingly simple question has become the main talking point on social media.

The promo has left viewers curious about whether the engineering student will make it through the selection process and what else the episode has in store.

For now, the question, “How many sides does a circle have?”, has given the Agni Parikshe promo a fresh dose of online debate, memes and trolling even before Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 begins.