Filmmaker Farah Khan recently took viewers inside actress Akanksha Chamola's Mumbai home, giving them a glimpse of her comfortable family space and everyday life. The house tour also became an opportunity for Akanksha to speak candidly about what happened after her stint on Lock Upp Season 2.

Akanksha is currently living with her parents but has plans to move into a home of her own. During Farah's visit, she also introduced the filmmaker to her mother's kitchen and prepared chaisu bhaat, a traditional dish from Uttarakhand.

Here are three things that stood out from the home tour and Akanksha's candid conversation.

Farah Khan described Akanksha's house as a sweet and comfortable space. However, when Farah asked whether it was the house where Akanksha had grown up, the actress clarified that she did not spend her childhood there.

The actress currently lives with her parents and appears to share a close bond with them. While the family home is comfortable, Akanksha is already looking forward to having a place of her own in the future.

The interiors have a warm, understated feel. The living room features a beige sofa, a wooden centre table and wood-panelled walls. Several indoor plants add a touch of greenery to the space, while a large window allows plenty of natural light to enter the room.

The window also opens towards the balcony, which has been filled with plants carefully arranged by Akanksha and her parents.