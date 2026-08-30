Inside Akanksha Chamola's Mumbai Home: Farah Khan Gives House Tour (PHOTOS)
Farah Khan recently visited Akanksha Chamola's Mumbai home, offering fans a glimpse of her cozy family space. During the tour, the actress also opened up about the emotional challenges she faced after leaving Lock Upp Season 2
A Warm And Comfortable Mumbai Home
Filmmaker Farah Khan recently took viewers inside actress Akanksha Chamola's Mumbai home, giving them a glimpse of her comfortable family space and everyday life. The house tour also became an opportunity for Akanksha to speak candidly about what happened after her stint on Lock Upp Season 2.
Akanksha is currently living with her parents but has plans to move into a home of her own. During Farah's visit, she also introduced the filmmaker to her mother's kitchen and prepared chaisu bhaat, a traditional dish from Uttarakhand.
Here are three things that stood out from the home tour and Akanksha's candid conversation.
Farah Khan described Akanksha's house as a sweet and comfortable space. However, when Farah asked whether it was the house where Akanksha had grown up, the actress clarified that she did not spend her childhood there.
The actress currently lives with her parents and appears to share a close bond with them. While the family home is comfortable, Akanksha is already looking forward to having a place of her own in the future.
The interiors have a warm, understated feel. The living room features a beige sofa, a wooden centre table and wood-panelled walls. Several indoor plants add a touch of greenery to the space, while a large window allows plenty of natural light to enter the room.
The window also opens towards the balcony, which has been filled with plants carefully arranged by Akanksha and her parents.
From The Kitchen To The Balcony, Akanksha Shows Farah Around
The house tour offered viewers a closer look at several parts of Akanksha's family home. From the living room, different sections of the house, including the dining area, mandir, kitchen and bedrooms, can be accessed.
One of the more personal moments came when Akanksha took Farah into her mother's kitchen. She prepared chaisu bhaat, a traditional Uttarakhand preparation, giving the tour a distinctly homely touch.
The balcony, meanwhile, stood out for its collection of plants. The greenery complements the wooden elements inside the house and gives the otherwise simple interiors a relaxed atmosphere.
Rather than presenting an extravagant celebrity home, the tour focused on a lived-in family space that reflects Akanksha's current life with her parents.
Akanksha Chamola Talks About Life After Lock Upp
The home tour also turned emotional when Akanksha spoke about adjusting to life after Lock Upp Season 2.
She admitted that returning to normal life was not easy and that she needed time to process her experience on the reality show. According to Akanksha, she struggled with sleep even after returning home and continued experiencing memories of her time inside the show.
She recalled seeing images of herself in the Lock Upp yard in her mind and said the show's music continued playing in her head at night. The experience affected her mother as well, as Akanksha said neither of them was able to sleep properly for a period after her return.
Akanksha was eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2 just one day before the grand finale. Content creator Shreya Kalra eventually emerged as the winner of the reality show, which was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
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