The battle for the throne of Mirzapur is heading to the big screen. Before Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya return, here are three major details about Mirzapur: The Movie, including its runtime and cast

If you are planning a quick trip to the cinema, Mirzapur: The Movie may require a little more time than expected.

According to certification details available on the Central Board of Film Certification website, the film has a runtime of 197.19 minutes, which comes to approximately 3 hours and 17 minutes. The movie was certified on August 29. Excel Entertainment applied for certification, while the Mumbai regional office of the CBFC processed the film.

The lengthy runtime indicates that the makers are preparing a much bigger chapter for the Mirzapur universe, with several major characters and storylines coming together on the big screen.

The Bloody Battle for Mirzapur's Throne Is Far From Over

The certification details have also revealed the official plot of the film, confirming that the brutal fight for control of Mirzapur is far from finished.

The story follows the escalating battle for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. With blood debts waiting to be settled, power-hungry contenders will fight for control of the city's violent underworld. The film promises the elements that made the original series a huge success - revenge, betrayal, deadly rivalries and an intense struggle for power.

For fans who have followed Guddu Pandit's journey and Kaleen Bhaiya's ruthless reign over the years, the movie appears ready to take their conflict to a much bigger scale.

Fan Favourites Return, But Bablu Pandit Has a New Face

One of the biggest highlights of Mirzapur: The Movie is the return of several beloved characters.

Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Pandit, while Pankaj Tripathi returns as the powerful Kaleen Bhaiya. Divyenndu will also reprise his role as Munna Tripathi, bringing one of the franchise's most memorable characters back to the Mirzapur universe.

Several other familiar faces are also returning. Abhishek Banerjee reprises his role as Compounder, Harshita Gaur plays Dimpy Pandit, Shriya Pilgaonkar returns as Sweety Gupta, Shweta Tripathi is back as Golu Gupta and Rasika Dugal reprises her role as Bina Tripathi. Mohit Mallik, Sonal Chauhan and Ravi Kishan are also part of the film's cast.

However, there is one major change that fans are likely to notice. Jitendra Kumar will play Bablu Pandit in the film, replacing Vikrant Massey, who originally portrayed the character in the first season of Mirzapur.

The movie marks a major new chapter for a franchise that began on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. The first season premiered on November 16, 2018, and went on to become one of India's most popular streaming shows.

Mirzapur 2 followed in 2020, while the third season arrived in 2024. Now, the world of Guddu Pandit, Kaleen Bhaiya and Mirzapur's deadly power struggle is heading to theatres.

With a runtime of more than three hours, the return of fan-favourite characters and a fresh battle for the throne, Mirzapur: The Movie is shaping up to be a major big-screen event for fans of the franchise.