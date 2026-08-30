Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of her son Neer Chadha's first Raksha Bandhan, where he received a Rakhi from Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka reposted the moment, celebrating the bond between the cousins.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday shared a heartwarming glimpse of her infant son Neer Chadha celebrating his first Raksha Bandhan, with the little boy receiving his first Rakhi from his older cousin, Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie. Parineeti posted a picture of Neer's hand wearing the Rakhi tied around his tiny wrist and expressed her gratitude for the special gesture from his "Malti didi". Priyanka Chopra later reposted the moment on her Instagram Stories and responded affectionately, "Didi loves you baby Neer." The exchange celebrated the bond between the cousins despite the families living in different parts of the world.

Neer was welcomed by Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, on October 19, 2025, in Delhi. Parineeti and Raghav officially revealed his name one month later, on November 19, 2025.

On the Work Front

On the professional front, Parineeti is set to return to acting with a psychological crime thriller series for Netflix, currently titled 'Shaque: Trust No One.' Priyanka, meanwhile, is returning to Indian cinema with the action-adventure film 'Varanasi'. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu, the film is scheduled for release in April 2027.