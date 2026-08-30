In 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar, the 'Mahanayak', ahead of his birth centenary on September 3, highlighting his versatile performances and enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar in the 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', ahead of the actor's birth centenary on September 3. PM Modi described Kumar as a versatile performer who captivated audiences and earned a lasting place in their hearts.

PM Modi on the 'Mahanayak'

"On September 3, we will mark the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. A versatile performer, he captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals and earned a lasting place in the hearts of people," the Prime Minister said. Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar is fondly remembered as "Mahanayak" of Bengali cinema. His career spanned more than three decades, during which he worked as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and composer.

The Satyajit Ray Connection

In his address, PM Modi also referred to the enduring connection between Uttam Kumar and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Film lovers have long believed that Ray wrote his 1966 film 'Nayak- The Hero' with Uttam Kumar in mind. "Uttam Kumar ji was a versatile actor who won hearts with his acting. Film lovers believe that Mr Satyajit Ray wrote the entire script of the film 'Nayak-The Hero' keeping the great hero Uttam Kumar ji in mind. Mr Satyajit Ray had said that he had dignity along with amazing emotional depth. He worked very hard to bring the character to life," Modi said.

Uttam Kumar's portrayal of the complex matinee idol in 'Nayak' remains one of the defining performances of his career. The film explored the psychological pressures surrounding fame, with Kumar bringing vulnerability and emotional depth to the central character.

From Struggle to Stardom

The actor's rise to stardom followed a difficult beginning. His film journey started with a supporting role in 'Drishtidan' in 1948, while his early releases faced repeated box-office failures. He eventually found success with 'Basu Paribar' in 1952.

The 1953 film 'Sharey Chuattor' marked a major turning point and also established his celebrated screen partnership with Suchitra Sen. The duo went on to feature together in several popular films, including 'Agni Pariksha', 'Harano Sur' and 'Saptapadi.'

A Multifaceted and Enduring Legacy

Uttam Kumar also achieved a significant milestone when he became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967, recognised for his performances in 'Antony Firingee' and Satyajit Ray's 'Chiriyakhana.'

Beyond acting, Kumar directed films, composed music and sang playback tracks. He was also known for his philanthropy and resilience, with his contributions extending beyond cinema.

Uttam Kumar died following a heart attack on July 24, 1980. His legacy continues to occupy a central place in Bengali cinema. (ANI)