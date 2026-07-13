Actress Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma's Mumbai wedding reception was a star-studded event. Celebrities like Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and Rakesh Roshan attended the grand celebration in the city.

The wedding reception of actress Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma was a star-studded affair in Mumbai. It was attended by several actors, including Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Bobby Deol, Randeep Hooda and others.

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Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma on Saturday tied the knot, embarking on a journey of a married couple. They organised the wedding reception in Mumbai today.

A Star-Studded Affair

The couple looked elegant as they posed for the photographers. Director Sharan Sharma wore an all-black outfit while Akansha donned a glittering dress to complement her look.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife Pinkie Roshan, attended the event. He wore a bandhgala shervani while his wife wore a white dress for the event.

Actor Manoj Pahwa also arrived at the event in style. He wore an all-white outfit for the event.

Veteran actor Jeetendra also entered the wedding reception donning a blue blazer, showcasing his style.

Producer Boney Kapoor arrived at the wedding reception in a blue blazer and white shirt, posing for the photographers.

Shatrughan Sinha also arrived at the event with his family and wife, Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi Sinha and many other stars, including Randeep Hooda, Amol Parashar, Bobby Deol, Mahesh Bhatt, and Boman Irani, graced the wedding reception of Akansha and Saran.

Intimate Wedding Ceremony

The couple exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai. Surrounded by their closest family members and friends, Akansha and Sharan promised to stand by each other forever before signing their marriage in an intimate celebration.

About the Newlyweds

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as 'Guilty' and Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling,' where she appeared alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi.

Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.