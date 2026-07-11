Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma tied the knot in Mumbai on their 4th dating anniversary. The intimate sunset ceremony was attended by close friends and family, with Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday extending wishes on social media.

Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma on Saturday tied the knot, embarking on a journey of Mr and Mrs. In a heartwarming coincidence, the couple chose to get married on the very same date they began dating exactly four years ago, making the occasion even more meaningful.

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The couple exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai. Surrounded by their closest family members and friends, Akansha and Sharan promised to stand by each other forever before signing their marriage in an intimate celebration.

A few hours after getting married, the couple posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony. "tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," Akansha captioned the post. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaqB031iBXA/?hl=en&img_index=1

Bollywood extends wishes

In no time, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is Akansha's close friend, dropped a string of sun emojis in the comment section. "Aw cuties !!!! Love yall," actor Ananya Panday commented. "God bless the newly weds.. @sharanssharma sharry no more tartan now.. @akansharanjan wish you a very happy long cricketing journey," actor Angad Bedi commented.

About the newlyweds

Akansha, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, is known for her work in projects such as 'Guilty' and Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling,' where she appeared alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi.

Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. (ANI)