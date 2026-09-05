1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Adivi Sesh

'Goodachari' was one of the best spy thrillers to come out of Telugu cinema. The film took Adivi Sesh's career to a whole new level. Now, everyone has massive expectations for its sequel, 'G2'. The makers are producing this film on a much grander scale, with a reported budget of over Rs. 100 crore. What's really creating a buzz is that the first review is out even before the shooting has wrapped up.