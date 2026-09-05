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Goodachari 2 REVIEW: HIT or MISS? Is Adivi Sesh's Spy Thriller Worth Your Time? Read On
The film's shooting isn't even finished, and there's no release date yet. But guess what? The first review for Adivi Sesh's 'Goodachari 2' is already out, and a popular director is calling it a game-changer.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Adivi Sesh
'Goodachari' was one of the best spy thrillers to come out of Telugu cinema. The film took Adivi Sesh's career to a whole new level. Now, everyone has massive expectations for its sequel, 'G2'. The makers are producing this film on a much grander scale, with a reported budget of over Rs. 100 crore. What's really creating a buzz is that the first review is out even before the shooting has wrapped up.
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First review after 70% shooting is complete
Director Rahul Ravindran shared his review of 'Goodachari 2' on his Letterboxd profile. He revealed that Adivi Sesh usually shows him his films only after 90% of the shoot is done. This time, however, he got to see 'G2' when it was just 70% complete. Ravindran excitedly said that the film is all set to raise the standard for Indian spy thrillers.
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Image Credit : our own
Praise for visuals, action, and twists
Rahul Ravindran praised the film's stunning visuals, action scenes, and story twists. He is confident they will leave the audience speechless in theatres. He also believes the movie will get a massive response on its release. According to him, Adivi Sesh has outdone himself this time, and 'G2' is now his favourite Adivi Sesh film.
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Image Credit : Instagram/Adivi Sesh
Adivi Sesh is the best Indian spy, says director
Rahul Ravindran feels Adivi Sesh's role in 'G2' is his best one yet. He even called him the 'best Indian spy' ever seen on screen. He also had high praise for co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi for their key roles. This has made everyone even more curious about the characters and the action in the sequel.
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Will Goodachari 2 surpass Dhurandhar?
Rahul Ravindran noted that the recent Bollywood spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar' had set a high benchmark. Now, the big question is if 'G2' can surpass it. With the film getting such rave reviews at just 70% completion, Adivi Sesh's fans are more excited than ever. We'll have to wait and see how this Rs. 100+ crore film changes the game for Indian spy movies.
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