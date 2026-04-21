Dacoit OTT Release: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Film To Stream On This Platform
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit: A Love Story has underperformed at the box office, failing to cross Rs 50 crore in 11 days. Meanwhile, its OTT release details have now emerged.
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Dacoit's OTT streaming details
Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's film 'Dacoit' turned out to be a flop at the box office. Amid this, reports suggest the makers have already planned its OTT release. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
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Dacoit to stream on OTT
According to media reports, 'Dacoit' might release online between mid to late May. However, the makers have not revealed a confirmed OTT release date yet. The movie is an action-thriller love story.
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Film Dacoit's 11th day earnings
As per sacnilk.com, 'Dacoit' has completed 11 days since its release. On its 11th day, the film managed to earn only Rs 40 lakh. The movie is currently running in 1108 shows across the country.
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Film Dacoit's worldwide collection
Sacnilk.com's report states that 'Dacoit' has so far done a net business of Rs 32.46 crore at the Indian box office. Its gross collection stands at Rs 37.76 crore. The film has earned Rs 51.06 crore worldwide, with an overseas collection of Rs 13.30 crore.
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About the film Dacoit
Director Shaneil Deo's 'Dacoit: A Love Story' is an action-thriller. Besides Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, the film features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in lead roles. Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang produced it on a budget of Rs 75 crore.
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The story of the film Dacoit
The story of 'Dacoit' is based on the love story of Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Juliet (Mrunal Thakur). They love each other, but Hari ends up in jail because of Juliet's betrayal. To take revenge, Hari escapes from prison. He plans a dacoity at a hospital and frames Juliet for it.
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