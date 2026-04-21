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The story of the film Dacoit

The story of 'Dacoit' is based on the love story of Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Juliet (Mrunal Thakur). They love each other, but Hari ends up in jail because of Juliet's betrayal. To take revenge, Hari escapes from prison. He plans a dacoity at a hospital and frames Juliet for it.