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Adivi Sesh Hikes Fee Big Time After ‘Dacoit’ Success, Now Charging Crores: Check Details!
After the success of Dacoit, Adivi Sesh is back in the spotlight, and reports suggest he has significantly increased his fee, sparking curiosity about his new remuneration in the industry.
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Image Credit : our own
A hero who does experimental films..
Adivi Sesh has built a reputation in Tollywood for choosing experimental and story-driven films, ignoring the usual success-failure formulas. He started his journey as a character artist before becoming a leading hero and is now delivering back-to-back hits.
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Image Credit : Adivi Sesh fb
Market grew with successive hits
Sesh carefully selects his projects, taking his time between films. This strategy paid off with hits like 'Kshanam', 'Goodachari', 'Major', and 'HIT-2'. These films not only did well at the box office but also won critical acclaim. His total movie business, including theatrical and non-theatrical rights, is now estimated to be around ₹70 crore.
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Image Credit : instagram
Back in form with Dacoit's success..
With the success of 'Dacoit', Adivi Sesh is in top form. He is now reportedly demanding a remuneration of ₹20 to ₹25 crore per film. While there's no official confirmation, this news is trending big time on social media.
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Image Credit : our own
Adivi Sesh massively increased remuneration?
Reports suggest Sesh has quoted ₹25 crore for his next love story with director Sasi Martand. For 'Goodachari 2', which has a massive ₹100 crore budget, he is taking a share in the profits instead of a fixed fee. If the film grosses ₹200 crore, his earnings could touch a whopping ₹50 crore, say trade experts.
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Image Credit : our own
Hero showing multi-talent..
Sesh isn't just a hero; he also writes stories and screenplays for his films, helping cut down production costs. He even surprised fans with a supporting role in Pawan Kalyan's 'Panjaa'. This multi-talented approach is helping him grow his brand and his bank balance in the industry.
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