2 5 Image Credit : Adivi Sesh fb

Market grew with successive hits

Sesh carefully selects his projects, taking his time between films. This strategy paid off with hits like 'Kshanam', 'Goodachari', 'Major', and 'HIT-2'. These films not only did well at the box office but also won critical acclaim. His total movie business, including theatrical and non-theatrical rights, is now estimated to be around ₹70 crore.