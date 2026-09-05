Mirzapur: The Movie has recorded a thunderous opening, collecting Rs 27 crore on day one. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the film is now the fourth biggest opener of 2026, with a massive weekend collection anticipated.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie has opened with a thunderous collection on day one, amassing a total of Rs 27 crore. The film starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. The film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening collection on his X handle while describing the movie as "sensational" and expressing hope for a massive upcoming weekend collection.

According to Taran Adarsh, the film has become the fourth biggest opener of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and Border 2. He wrote, "MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' IS SENSATIONAL ON DAY 1 – MASSIVE WEEKEND LOADING. Mirzapur The Movie pulls off a BIG SURPRISE as it records a fabulous opening day... The film has emerged as the FOURTH-BIGGEST OPENER OF 2026 – after Dhurandhar2, Toxic, and Border2. Mirzapur The Movie has posted superb numbers across the mass circuits and heartland, with the Janmashtami festivities providing an extra boost to its power-packed performance." He continued, "The phenomenal response is a clear reflection of the tremendous popularity of the Mirzapur franchise, with its loyal fan base turning up in full strength. All eyes on the Saturday-Sunday trend. MirzapurTheMovie [Week 1] Fri Rs 27.85 cr. Note: Hindi version. Official Nett BOC | India biz | Box Office | MirzapurTheMovie [Week 1] Fri Rs 26 lacs. Note: Telugu version." 'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' IS SENSATIONAL ON DAY 1 – MASSIVE WEEKEND LOADING... #MirzapurTheMovie pulls off a BIG SURPRISE as it records a fabulous opening day... The film has emerged as the FOURTH-BIGGEST OPENER OF 2026 – after #Dhurandhar2, #Toxic, and #Border2.#MirzapurTheMovie… pic.twitter.com/72DSkSH5CG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2026

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Continuing from the world of Season 1, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' brings together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the fray and changing dynamics.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has hit theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)