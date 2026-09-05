Mohanlal's next film, L367, is officially titled 'Operation Ganga'. Directed by Vishnu Mohan, it portrays India's Ukraine evacuation mission. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban, and Adil Hussain in key roles.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film L367 has officially been titled 'Operation Ganga', with National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan at the helm. The film will present the story of India’s evacuation mission that brought back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Operation Ganga@_VishnuMohan @GokulamGopalan #BaijuGopalan #VCPraveen #Krishnamoorthy @GokulamMovies@shashwatology @rampalarjun @rparthiepan@_AdilHussain @BhagyashriBose pic.twitter.com/8eSRsRct50 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 5, 2026

Touted as a story of one of India’s significant missions carried out on foreign soil, 'Operation Ganga' is positioned as a large-scale film centred on the nation’s evacuation operation and its eventual outcome. Mohanlal leads the cast, which also features Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles.

Star-Studded Production and Creative Team

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, with Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen serving as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for 'Pushpa' 1 and 2, is handling the cinematography, while Rajeevan, who has worked on 'GOAT', 'Meiyazhagan', 'Amaran' and 'Kathanar', serves as production designer. Action direction is by Sea Young Oh, known for 'Dhurandhar' and 'Kill'.

Top-Tier Technical Crew Assembled

Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, following his work on 'Dhurandhar', is scoring the film. The crew further includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, whose credits include 'Dhurandhar', 'Uri', '3 Idiots' and 'Padmaavat'. KV Sanjit, known for 'Kantara', is the VFX supervisor. Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar, associated with 'Safed Sagar', 'Border 2' and 'Fighter', serves as the film’s Military Advisor. The team also includes 'Loka' Costume Director Melvy J, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and production controller Rinny Divakar.

With Mohanlal in the lead and Vishnu Mohan directing, 'Operation Ganga' will bring the story of India’s Ukraine evacuation mission to the big screen, backed by an ensemble cast and a large technical team. (ANI)