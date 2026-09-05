Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse shared dreamy maternity photos as they await their baby girl. The model, 36 weeks pregnant, wore a vintage 1999 runway look, originally debuted by Gisele Bundchen, and asked fans for name suggestions.

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Barbara Palvin has shared a series of dreamy maternity portraits as she and husband Dylan Sprouse prepare to welcome their first child, a baby girl the couple affectionately calls “principessa.” The Hungarian model, who is currently 36 weeks pregnant, showcased her baby bump in a striking archival fashion look in the photographs.

A Nostalgic Fashion Choice

Palvin posed in a sheer blush-pink top featuring crinkled fabric, delicate ruffle trims and a dramatic flowing cape. The archival design dates back to 1999 and was originally debuted on the runway by supermodel Gisele Bundchen, adding a nostalgic fashion element to Palvin’s maternity shoot.

Documenting Their Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) Alongside the photographs, Palvin invited her followers to take part in the search for a name. She captioned the Instagram post, “taking name suggestions,” prompting fans to share their ideas.

Sprouse also features in several of the intimate portraits, with the couple documenting their final days before the arrival of their daughter. Palvin and Sprouse first announced that they were expecting a child in May 2026 at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)