Rasika Dugal stated that while AI can assist in writing, the real challenge in filmmaking is securing producers and distribution for good scripts, particularly those with women at the center, a problem that AI cannot solve.

'Distribution becomes a problem'

At a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly finding its way into filmmaking, actor Rasika Dugal explained that even if AI assists with the creative process, the biggest hurdle comes with getting it backed by producers and then releasing it in theatres. Speaking to ANI, Rasika Dugal noted that she regularly receives scripts featuring interesting characters and women at the centre of the story. However, she said many such projects struggle to find producers willing to back them.

“Writing might change with the help of AI. However, it is the distribution which becomes a problem. I get a lot of scripts every day which have very interesting characters, women in the centre, but they often don't have producers backing them. Or if they have, if those films have been made, it's difficult for them to get releases,” Dugal said. Her comments come at a time when AI is being increasingly discussed as a tool that could assist filmmakers at different stages of the creative process, including developing ideas and writing.

AI as a 'supporting tool'

The actor emphasised that a risk always remains in understanding if a script will appeal to the audience. “I am not so much in favour of the idea of using AI; I feel that for writing, I feel that AI can be a supporting tool, but not the main thing,” she said.

Dugal also acknowledged that she does not use AI extensively herself and therefore does not consider herself particularly well-versed with the technology. “I don't use it so much myself, so I'm not so well versed with it, and it also keeps changing every day. So it's hard to keep up,” she said.

Rasika Dugal in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

The actor’s remarks come at a time when Rasika Dugal has returned as Beena Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, which continues the franchise's story on the big screen. The film brings together several of its popular characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. At the centre of the film is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the conflict and changing the dynamics between the characters. 'Mirzapur: The Movie' was released in theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)