Rasika Dugal praises co-star Pankaj Tripathi's natural sense of humour and 'great' comic timing. She recalls their first project 'Powder' in 2010 and their reunion eight years later for the popular series 'Mirzapur'.

Rasika Duggal and Pankaj Tripathi have shared the screen across several projects over the years, but for Dugal, working with the actor has always come with a lot of laughter and memorable moments. While speaking to ANI, Rasika spoke about Pankaj’s natural sense of humour and said she often finds herself laughing while working with him. Calling his comic timing “great”, the actor said his humour comes naturally to him. “He has great comic timing. I love it. And he’s just naturally funny. Like when Pankaj is speaking, I, I, I most often find myself laughing because he has that inherent sense of humor. In fact, Pankaj and I had worked together in Powder many years ago. You know, Powder was this show that Yash Raj had produced. It was on Sony. In 2010. Beautiful story,” she said.

From 'Powder' to 'Mirzapur'

“It was directed by Atul Sabarwal. Written and directed by Atul Sabarwal. And… That’s when Pankaj and I had first worked together,” she added.

Rasika and Pankaj first worked together in Powder, the 2010 crime drama series produced by Yash Raj Films and aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The two later reunited for ‘Mirzapur,’ where Rasika played ‘Beena Tripathi’ and Pankaj played Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi.

Talking about their reunion for Mirzapur, Rasika recalled a conversation they had during the reading of the series. She said Pankaj remembered a scene they had done together in Powder and believed their new work could be even better. “And then we worked together in Mirzapur. Almost 10 years later. No, 8 years later. And I remember when we first met for the reading of Mirzapur. Pankaj said… The scene we did in Ek Powder… It was so beautiful. So… So I said, will we be able to do such a scene again? He said, no, it will be even better,” she said.

The 'Mirzapur' Legacy and Upcoming Film

Their pairing as Beena and Kaleen Bhaiya became one of the key parts of the Mirzapur franchise. The two are currently seen in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie.’

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' hit theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)