Gardening Tips: Tiny Bugs Taking Over Your Plants? Try 5 Natural Fixes First
Are you worried about tiny bugs eating your plants and disturbing your blooms? Worry not, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Got bugs?
Nothing disturbs a garden lover's peace more than seeing tiny bugs and insects eat their beautiful plants alive. They disrupt the whole garden and may cause long-term damage if not controlled in time.
Soap Spray
Mix mild liquid soap with water to break down the outer layer of soft-bodied bugs like aphids and mites.
Neem Oil Spray
Apply a diluted neem oil mix to disrupt the feeding and life cycles of common pests.
Garlic and Onion Spray
Blend pungent kitchen alliums with water to create a strong scent barrier that repels insects.
Diatomaceous Earth
Dust this natural fossil powder on the soil to dry out crawling pests.
Water Blast
Use a firm spray of water from a garden hose to knock small insect clusters off your plants.
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