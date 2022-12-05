Nora Fatehi reveals what 'Light the Sky' means to her and how 'historic' World Cup 2022 performance felt

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi recently left her fans in awe as she performed the official FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem, 'Light the Sky,' at a fan fest in Qatar.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nora Fatehi, known for her sensational dancing skills, has several fans worldwide. The Toronto-born Bollywood diva, who has delivered hits like Dilbar, Manike and Kusu Kusu, recently charmed her followers with a sensational performance at the Qatar World Cup 2022 fan festival. Also read: Nora Fatehi waves the Indian flag 'high' during her Qatar World Cup 2022 performance

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nora Fatehi lit the stage as she danced to her hit songs, including O Saki Saki and others, decked in a shimmering ensemble. She also stunned the crowd in Qatar by performing the official FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem, 'Light the Sky'. Days later, the gorgeous lady revealed what the song meant to her and what it felt like performing at football's grandest stage.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"To play the song for the FIFA World Cup anthem - Light the Sky - it's everything to me. To just stand there and sing the song. The song has so much positivity. It means unity to me, diversity - being able to have Hindi lyrics in the song, despite India not being part of the FIFA World Cup - but they are part in spirit - through music, through dance, through art. That was the goal: have the audience light up their lights and sing the lyrics with me," Nora Fatehi said. WATCH: Nora Fatehi shares her experience of performing at Qatar World Cup 2022

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Whenever Light the Sky comes on, it gives me a sense of celebration. It's such an impactful, positive energy, and yeah, it's a good feeling. The emotions I was feeling on stage were just a mix of epic and surreal. I was so nervous, but at the same time, I felt a sense of gratitude when I saw all those people just come out for that moment," the dancing diva added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It's a historic moment and big milestone for my career and to be associated with FIFA and the World Cup in Qatar - to bring everyone together in unity - whether it's my South Asian fans or Arab fans or my North African fans, just to see them together was such a blessing," Nora Fatehi concluded. Also read: Enforcement Directorate question Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 crore extortion case

Image Credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram