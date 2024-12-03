TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

Television actress Shraddha Arya, famous for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has embraced motherhood, welcoming twins with husband Rahul Nagal on November 29. Sharing the joyful news on social media, she revealed her hospital room adorned with pink and blue balloons, celebrating the arrival of her baby boy and girl

Television actress Shraddha Arya, widely recognized for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has entered a new phase of life as a mother. She and her husband, Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal, welcomed twins—a baby boy and a girl—on November 29. The actress shared the happy news on social media on Tuesday.

In her post, Shraddha expressed that the arrival of her twins has brought immense joy to their lives, stating that their family now feels complete and their hearts are filled with double the happiness. She also shared a video that gave a glimpse of her hospital room, adorned with pink and blue balloons, symbolizing the arrival of the twins. The video prominently displayed the date of their birth, November 29, 2024.

After the announcement, Shraddha received a flood of congratulatory messages and blessings from her colleagues in the television industry. Pooja Banerji conveyed her excitement by saying the news was adorable and extended heartfelt congratulations to the new parents along with blessings for the twins. Anjum Fakih expressed her joy enthusiastically, while actress Mahhi Vij shared her happiness with red heart emojis.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Delhi. Sharing insights about her love story with a leading daily, Shraddha mentioned that she and Rahul initially met through mutual friends and developed a strong connection during his posting in Mumbai. She explained that their bond grew stronger when Rahul was transferred to another city, and the challenges of long-distance communication made them realize the depth of their feelings for each other. This realization led them to take the next step in their relationship.

Earlier in November, Shraddha announced her decision to part ways with Kundali Bhagya after a remarkable journey of 7.5 years on the show. She reflected on her time in the series, expressing gratitude for the love and recognition she received during her tenure.

