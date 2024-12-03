TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

Television actress Shraddha Arya, famous for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has embraced motherhood, welcoming twins with husband Rahul Nagal on November 29. Sharing the joyful news on social media, she revealed her hospital room adorned with pink and blue balloons, celebrating the arrival of her baby boy and girl

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

Television actress Shraddha Arya, widely recognized for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, has entered a new phase of life as a mother. She and her husband, Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal, welcomed twins—a baby boy and a girl—on November 29. The actress shared the happy news on social media on Tuesday.

In her post, Shraddha expressed that the arrival of her twins has brought immense joy to their lives, stating that their family now feels complete and their hearts are filled with double the happiness. She also shared a video that gave a glimpse of her hospital room, adorned with pink and blue balloons, symbolizing the arrival of the twins. The video prominently displayed the date of their birth, November 29, 2024.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

After the announcement, Shraddha received a flood of congratulatory messages and blessings from her colleagues in the television industry. Pooja Banerji conveyed her excitement by saying the news was adorable and extended heartfelt congratulations to the new parents along with blessings for the twins. Anjum Fakih expressed her joy enthusiastically, while actress Mahhi Vij shared her happiness with red heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple set to marry; throwback to their relationship timeline

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Delhi. Sharing insights about her love story with a leading daily, Shraddha mentioned that she and Rahul initially met through mutual friends and developed a strong connection during his posting in Mumbai. She explained that their bond grew stronger when Rahul was transferred to another city, and the challenges of long-distance communication made them realize the depth of their feelings for each other. This realization led them to take the next step in their relationship.

Earlier in November, Shraddha announced her decision to part ways with Kundali Bhagya after a remarkable journey of 7.5 years on the show. She reflected on her time in the series, expressing gratitude for the love and recognition she received during her tenure.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on ATG

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on ATG

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon