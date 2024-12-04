Pavithra Gowda played no role in Renukaswamy's murder, claims advocate in Karnataka HC

Senior advocate Tommy Sebastian argued that Pavithra Gowda was not involved in Renukaswamy's murder, citing no evidence of conspiracy and her minimal role. He urged the Karnataka High Court to grant her bail, highlighting her responsibilities as a mother. The hearing was adjourned.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

Senior advocate Tommy Sebastian argued before the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday that Pavithra Gowda had no involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Renukaswamy in Chitradurga. Emphasizing her innocence, he urged the court to grant her bail, citing her role as minimal and her responsibilities as a mother.  

A bench headed by Justice S. Vishwajit Shetty heard the bail petitions of actors Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, R. Nagaraju, M. Lakshman, Anu Kumar, and Jagadish, all accused in the murder case.  

Renukaswamy was a menace, disrespected women: Actor Darshan tells HC during bail plea

Representing Pavithra, Tommy Sebastian contended that she was not part of any conspiracy to murder Renukaswamy. According to his arguments, Pavithra accompanied Darshan to a shed in Pattangare where Renukaswamy was taken. While there, she reportedly slapped him with her slippers and left, unaware of subsequent events.  

"There is no evidence to prove that Renukaswamy was forcibly brought to Bengaluru with the intention of murder," Sebastian stated. He added that testimonies from actors Chikkanna, Naveen Kumar, and Yashas Surya did not indicate any prior discussion about killing Renukaswamy during their meeting at a restaurant.  

Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan influence doctors for medical bail?

Sebastian also pointed out that the High Court had earlier granted bail to Renukaswamy’s wife, who was accused of murdering her husband, on the grounds of being a woman. Highlighting Pavithra’s role as a mother to a ninth-grade daughter, he urged the court to consider her case sympathetically.  

The court, however, could not conclude the hearing due to time constraints and adjourned the matter to Friday. The murder of Renukaswamy has sparked widespread attention, with the involvement of several actors making headlines. 

