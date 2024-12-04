Mysterious car-sized drones spotted flying over Trump's New Jersey golf course; FBI launches probe (WATCH)

The FBI has launched an investigation into mysterious glowing lights that have been spotted over New Jersey for the last few weeks.

The FBI has launched an investigation into mysterious glowing lights that have been spotted over New Jersey for the last few weeks. Reports of these mysterious flying objects—described as “car-sized” drones—have flooded in from key locations, including the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal Military Base in Rockaway, sparking intrigue and unease among residents.

Eyewitnesses captured footage of these drones, showcasing green and red lights adorning their wings, while many described them as being the size of a small car—far exceeding the dimensions of typical hobby drones. Their proximity to sensitive sites has only deepened the mystery.

The strange activity reportedly began mid-November, with sightings in Morris County before spreading to Menham, Chester, and Morristown. The drones, appearing exclusively at night, hover for hours over homes, prompting widespread alarm.

According to DailyMail, Julie Shavalier, a Morris County resident, expressed her growing distress, “We’re all completely unnerved. I didn’t sleep last night. When I would get up and look out my window, at 2 am, 4 am, they were still hovering.”

Despite the unsettling presence, others speculated that the objects might not be drones at all but unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Tied to espionage?

Some have linked the drones to potential surveillance operations targeting President-elect Donald Trump, known to frequent his Bedminster golf club and Morristown Airport. Concerns mounted after an FBI-foiled Iranian assassination attempt on Trump in November and recent reports of Chinese cyberattacks targeting his legal and campaign teams.

While no evidence connects the drones to espionage, X users raised concerns about surveillance by foreign powers or even Amazon’s Prime Air delivery service.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued temporary bans on drone flights over the Trump National Golf Club and Picatinny Arsenal Military Base, lasting until late December. The FAA warned that unauthorized drone operators risk fines of up to $75,000 and license revocation.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon sought to reassure the public, stating, “There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time.”

Eric Kowal, a spokesman for Picatinny Arsenal, echoed similar sentiments, “The FBI are the experts on the threat. We don’t believe there to be a threat at this juncture.”

However, residents remain skeptical. Mike Walsh, another Morris County resident, reported sightings of up to eight drones at a time. Christian Kalweit, a Mendham business owner, described one of the drones as “as big as a Cessna airplane.” He added, “You’re not buying that off of Amazon or some hobby store.”

