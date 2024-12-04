Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Devdas: Aishwarya Rai's 8 most successful movies

Do you know which are the 8 amazing movies starring former Miss India and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai? Do you know which movies shook the box office?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai has acted in wonderful films in her career. Let's now learn about 8 of the best films that have remained in the hearts of the audience. Among these, the film 'Mohabbatein' collected 7 times more than its budget.

 

article_image2

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: The first of Aishwarya Rai's wonderful films to mention is 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', released in 1999. Aishwarya Rai starred alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in this film, which was made on a budget of 16 crores. This film collected 51.38 crores at the box office.

 

article_image3

Taal: Aishwarya Rai's 'Taal' was also a super hit. It did wonders at the box office. Aishwarya Rai starred alongside Anil Kapoor and Akshay Khanna in this film. The film's budget was 15 crores, and it collected 51.16 crores in its final run.

 

article_image4

Mohabbatein: Aishwarya Rai's 'Mohabbatein', released in 2000, was a blockbuster hit. Starring alongside Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was made on a budget of 13 crores and collected almost 90 crores. Aishwarya's duets with Shah Rukh in this film were super hits.

 

article_image5

Devdas: Devdas can be said to be a wonderful film in Aishwarya Rai's career. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Aishwarya Rai's 'Devdas', which was released in 2002. Starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film was made on a budget of 50 crores and collected 168 crores in its final run.

 

article_image6

Dhoom 2: Dhoom 2, starring Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan, was made on a budget of 42 crores. This is a complete action movie. Released in 2006, this film collected approximately 151 crores.

Guru: Another film starring Aishwarya with her husband is Guru. 'Guru', starring Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, released in 2007, was also a super hit. Aishwarya Rai's mentor Mani Ratnam made this film on a budget of 22 crores, and it collected 83.67 crores.

 

article_image7

Jodhaa Akbar: Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan's 'Jodhaa Akbar' was released in 2008. Over 80 crores were spent on this film, and it collected a whopping 120 crore rupees.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', released in 2016, was a blockbuster. The film's budget was 50 crores. The film collected 239.67 crores.

