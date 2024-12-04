Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on

 Avinash Mishra, a Bigg Boss 18 contestant, faces questions about his rumored romance with actress Bhavika Sharma, fueling speculation while his bond with Eisha Singh also grabs attention.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Television actor Avinash Mishra has become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 18. In the upcoming episode, a journalist will question him about his relationship outside the house, sparking curiosity among fans. The question is believed to be about his rumored relationship with actress Bhavika Sharma.

 

article_image2

While Avinash and Bhavika have never confirmed their relationship, rumors about their dating status have circulated for some time. The two have been spotted together frequently, and fans have been quick to ship them on social media, fueling speculation about their connection.

 

 

article_image3

Bhavika Sharma, known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, has also made a name for herself in the television industry. She previously starred in Parvarrish - Season 2 and Jiji Maa. Despite the rumors, both Avinash and Bhavika have kept their relationship private, even denying it when asked.

 

article_image4

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Avinash and Eisha Singh's bond has caught the attention of fans. Although they insist they are best friends, housemates and host Salman Khan have teased them about their closeness. Avinash's recent emotional moment with Eisha added more fuel to the speculation about their chemistry.

