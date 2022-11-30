(WATCH) Nora Fatehi waves the Indian flag 'high' during the FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

Nora Fatehi performs during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park. The crowd at the stadium was seen cheering out loud during her dance number.

Getty Photos

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi performs waving a flag of India during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Getty Photos

In Qatar, the FIFA World Cup is completely taken over by Nora Fatehi. Nora's captivating performance electrified the stadium. The audience could be heard cheering her on the entire time. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nora increased the performance's level of hotness by donning a sparkly costume. She was spotted showing off her sizzling skills in her popular dance songs.

Getty Photos

She also sang and danced along to Light The Sky, the official FIFA World Cup hymn. Nora Fatehi was recently spotted enjoying a game at the stadium before the performance.

Getty Photos

The actress shared the footage with her followers on Instagram. She included a nice email expressing joy with the video. Her post read, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning.."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress danced to the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky'. Videos of Nora dancing have gone viral on social media.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram