Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (WATCH) Nora Fatehi waves the Indian flag 'high' during the FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 8:37 AM IST

     Nora Fatehi performs during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park. The crowd at the stadium was seen cheering out loud during her dance number.

    Getty Photos

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi performs waving a flag of India during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

    Getty Photos

    In Qatar, the FIFA World Cup is completely taken over by Nora Fatehi. Nora's captivating performance electrified the stadium. The audience could be heard cheering her on the entire time. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora increased the performance's level of hotness by donning a sparkly costume. She was spotted showing off her sizzling skills in her popular dance songs.

    Getty Photos

    She also sang and danced along to Light The Sky, the official FIFA World Cup hymn. Nora Fatehi was recently spotted enjoying a game at the stadium before the performance.

    Getty Photos

    The actress shared the footage with her followers on Instagram. She included a nice email expressing joy with the video. Her post read, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning.." 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress danced to the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky'. Videos of Nora dancing have gone viral on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With 42 million followers and growing, Nora Fatehi is the most popular Arab artist in the world on Instagram, according to a statement from FIFA.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS) RBA

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS)

    Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say RBA

    Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say

    Disgraceful shameless Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid s comment on The Kashmir Files gcw

    'Disgraceful, shameless': Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid's comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

    Yashoda makes to blur 'EVA' hospital logo, find out why sur

    Yashoda makes to blur 'EVA' hospital logo, find out why

    Vazhakks trailer is out! Tovino Thomas steals the show with his performance sur

    Vazhakk's trailer is out! Tovino Thomas steals the show with his performance

    Recent Stories

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS) RBA

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS)

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West DIVORCE settled: Rapper to give USD200K monthly in child support to SKIMS' owner RBA

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West DIVORCE settled: Rapper to give USD200K monthly in child support- read report

    Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say RBA

    Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI preview, date, day, time, where to watch live streaming: Rain threat, India prays for full game against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: With rain threat looming, India prays for full game to square series

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon