Enforcement Directorate question Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 crore extortion case

In September 2022, Nora Fatehi had claimed in front of the Economic Offences Wing that she was a "victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator". She had also shown the screenshots of her chats with Sukesh to the police.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (December 2) roped in Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi for recording her statement in connection with an ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and associates.

In the recent past, Nora Fatehi, 30, has been questioned by the federal agency. She will be questioned about Chandrasekhar and her statement will be recorded under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Earlier, the ED had named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused, while Fatehi's statement was included in the same prosecution complaint.

The ED reportedly said that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating Aditi Singh and others to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. He was arrested by the ED.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.