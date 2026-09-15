So, on one side, you have 'Thirupaachi' returning to the big screen after 21 years. On the other, you have Vijay's son Jason Sanjay making his directorial debut with 'Sigma'. This gives Vijay and Trisha fans a chance to relive the magic of 'Thirupaachi' in theatres. The very next day, they can watch Jason Sanjay's first film. This makes October 1 and 2 exciting days for Tamil cinema fans, all thanks to films connected to the Vijay family. **Note:** Some media reports have shared conflicting information about the 'Thirupaachi' re-release date. The final date confirmed by the production house or distributors should be considered official.