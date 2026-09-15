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Father-Son Box Office Showdown! Vijay’s Thirupaachi & Jason’s Sigma Release Back-to-Back
Tamil cinema fans are in for a double treat as reports suggest Vijay and Trisha’s 21-year-old blockbuster ‘Thirupaachi’ will re-release on October 1, followed by Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut ‘Sigma’ on October 2.
A Unique Father-Son Movie Weekend!
Tamil cinema is about to witness a unique event with two films connected to a father and son releasing back-to-back. The 2005 hit 'Thirupaachi', starring Vijay and Trisha, is making a comeback to theatres after 21 years. Following this, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's first film as a director, 'Sigma', is expected to release. According to reports, 'Thirupaachi' is slated for October 1, with 'Sigma' following on October 2.
'Thirupaachi' Returns After 21 Years!
Director Perarasu's 'Thirupaachi', starring the hit pair Vijay and Trisha, was a massive success when it released for Pongal in 2005. Vijay played a protective brother who moves to Chennai to sort out his sister's problems. The film had all the right ingredients for fans—action, family drama, and comedy. Its re-release after 21 years is sure to be a nostalgia trip for all Vijay fans.
Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' Arrives the Next Day!
What makes this news extra special is that Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' is releasing just a day after 'Thirupaachi's' re-release. Instead of debuting as an actor, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is entering Tamil cinema as a director. His first film, 'Sigma', stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The cast also includes Faria Abdullah, Roju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Panditt. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the film, which the team says is an action-packed story involving a heist and a treasure hunt.
'Sigma' Was Already Postponed Once!
The team had initially announced that 'Sigma' would release on July 31. However, they postponed the release after changes were made to the schedule of Vijay's film, 'Janaganayan'. Following this, Lyca Productions announced October 2 as the new release date. Now, with 'Sigma' confirmed for this date, reports have emerged that Vijay and Trisha's classic hit 'Thirupaachi' will be re-released just the day before.
A Double Treat for Vijay Fans!
So, on one side, you have 'Thirupaachi' returning to the big screen after 21 years. On the other, you have Vijay's son Jason Sanjay making his directorial debut with 'Sigma'. This gives Vijay and Trisha fans a chance to relive the magic of 'Thirupaachi' in theatres. The very next day, they can watch Jason Sanjay's first film. This makes October 1 and 2 exciting days for Tamil cinema fans, all thanks to films connected to the Vijay family. **Note:** Some media reports have shared conflicting information about the 'Thirupaachi' re-release date. The final date confirmed by the production house or distributors should be considered official.
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