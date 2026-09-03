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Thalapathy Vijay Heads to Britain: Will He Meet Sangeetha and Family During His First UK Visit as CM?
CM Vijay is heading to London for an official trip. This has sparked a lot of buzz about whether he will meet his wife, Sangeetha, there.
CM Vijay London Visit
Actor and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay is reportedly travelling to Britain on September 10th to attract industrial investments. Preparations are in full swing. But the big question in political and film circles is: will he meet his wife Sangeetha in London? To get his diplomatic passport for the trip, Vijay recently visited the passport office on Chennai's Anna Salai. Sources say he applied for this special passport, used by officials like CMs, even though he already has one. He might get it quickly through the VIP process.
What happened to the Sangeetha divorce case?
Sangeetha withdrew the case
Will Vijay meet Sangeetha?
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