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Will Vijay meet Sangeetha?

Meanwhile, Sangeetha appeared for the hearing from London via video conference. She said she wanted to withdraw the divorce petition she had filed. The court accepted her request and closed the case. Now, Vijay's Britain trip has brought his family life back into the spotlight. Fans are especially hoping he will meet Sangeetha in London. Social media is buzzing with theories that the family might have reconciled. However, there's no official word from Vijay or Sangeetha's side. Fans are just hoping that Vijay meets his wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya in London. We'll have to wait and see if that happens.