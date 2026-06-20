Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited romantic drama Cocktail 2 hit theatres on June 19 and managed to attract audiences on its opening day. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was screened extensively across the country and recorded a net collection of Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1.

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The strong opening indicates that the film has generated considerable curiosity among moviegoers, particularly among fans of the lead cast and those familiar with the Cocktail franchise. The film's India gross collection on its first day reached Rs 16.20 crore, giving it a positive start at the domestic box office.