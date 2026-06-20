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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Film Opens at Rs 13.5 Crore
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama Cocktail 2 has opened on a promising note at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to post solid numbers on its first day
Cocktail 2 Registers a Healthy Opening at the Indian Box Office
Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited romantic drama Cocktail 2 hit theatres on June 19 and managed to attract audiences on its opening day. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was screened extensively across the country and recorded a net collection of Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1.
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The strong opening indicates that the film has generated considerable curiosity among moviegoers, particularly among fans of the lead cast and those familiar with the Cocktail franchise. The film's India gross collection on its first day reached Rs 16.20 crore, giving it a positive start at the domestic box office.
Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 20 Crore
Apart from its domestic performance, Cocktail 2 also received support from international markets. The romantic drama earned approximately Rs 4 crore gross overseas on its opening day.
With domestic and international earnings combined, the film's worldwide gross collection climbed to Rs 20.20 crore. Industry observers believe the weekend could further boost the film's numbers as family audiences and young moviegoers head to theatres.
Story, Cast and Box Office Expectations Ahead
Serving as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the film presents a fresh love triangle packed with emotions, drama and humour. The story revolves around Diya and Kunal, whose decade-long relationship faces unexpected challenges when an old friend, Ally, re-enters their lives.
Alongside the lead trio, the film features Tiku Talsania in a key role and includes a special appearance by Pulkit Samrat. With no major Bollywood releases competing this week, Cocktail 2 is expected to enjoy a relatively clear run at the box office. However, its Monday performance will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain its momentum in the coming weeks.
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