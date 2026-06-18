Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Nears Rs 4 Crore In Pre-Sales
Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Cocktail 2 is building momentum ahead of its theatrical release on June 19. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic drama has crossed 57,000 tickets in advance sales
Advance Booking Shows Strong Growth Ahead Of Release
After a slow start to pre-bookings, Cocktail 2 has witnessed a noticeable rise in ticket sales in the final days before release. According to trade estimates, the film has already sold more than 57,000 tickets for its opening day across India.
ALSO READ: 'Batwara 1947' teaser out: Aamir Khan's voice-over sets the tone
The film has generated nearly Rs 1.97 crore through advance bookings, excluding blocked seats. When blocked seats are included, the pre-sales figure rises to approximately Rs 3.67 crore. With another day of advance booking remaining, industry observers expect the numbers to increase further before the film hits cinemas.
Lack Of Major Competition Could Benefit The Film
One factor working in Cocktail 2's favour is its relatively clear release window. The film arrives in theatres without facing a major Bollywood release on the same day, giving it a better chance of attracting moviegoers.
Recent releases such as Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have already settled into their theatrical runs, while horror title Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has struggled to create significant box-office momentum. This leaves Cocktail 2 with an opportunity to dominate audience attention during its opening weekend.
Bandhu 2.0 Keeps The Film In The Spotlight
Adding to the film's pre-release buzz, the makers recently launched Bandhu 2.0, a modern recreation of the beloved track Tumhi Ho Bandhu from the original Cocktail.
The song, composed by Pritam and performed by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, attempts to blend nostalgia with a fresh contemporary sound. While reactions on social media have been divided, the release has succeeded in keeping the film in public conversation ahead of launch.
Directed by Homi Adajania and backed by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 is now looking to translate its growing pre-release buzz into a strong opening-day performance.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.