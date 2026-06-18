After a slow start to pre-bookings, Cocktail 2 has witnessed a noticeable rise in ticket sales in the final days before release. According to trade estimates, the film has already sold more than 57,000 tickets for its opening day across India.

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The film has generated nearly Rs 1.97 crore through advance bookings, excluding blocked seats. When blocked seats are included, the pre-sales figure rises to approximately Rs 3.67 crore. With another day of advance booking remaining, industry observers expect the numbers to increase further before the film hits cinemas.