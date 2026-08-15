A screening of Awarapan 2 became chaotic when a couple allegedly spoiled the plot by talking aloud. Their actions angered other audience members, sparking a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight during the interval. Theatre staff intervened to control the situation.

A screening of Awarapan 2 reportedly turned chaotic after a couple allegedly gave away key plot developments while the film was playing, upsetting fellow moviegoers and triggering a heated confrontation during the interval. The incident, described in a viral social media post, has sparked fresh debate about cinema etiquette and the frustration caused by spoilers.

According to the account shared online, the couple was allegedly providing “live updates” about what was happening in the film and revealing important developments before they unfolded on screen. Their behaviour reportedly annoyed other members of the audience, who had come to watch the film without knowing its twists and plot points.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

The disagreement escalated during the interval, when an argument reportedly broke out between the couple and other viewers. The confrontation allegedly turned into a physical fight, creating a scene inside the cinema hall. Theatre staff reportedly intervened to bring the situation under control. There was no immediate official statement from the theatre or authorities regarding the incident.

Also Read: Kashmiri Woman Offers Fresh Fruits To CRPF Jawan, Adorable Exchange Wins Hearts (WATCH)

The viral episode prompted a flood of reactions online. Several users sympathised with moviegoers whose experience was allegedly spoiled, arguing that revealing plot details during a screening shows little consideration for others. Others found the situation amusing, joking about the intensity with which audiences protect a film's surprises and viewing experience.

The incident comes as Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and serving as a sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan, draws audiences to theatres. The sequel has generated considerable interest among fans, making spoilers particularly unwelcome for viewers watching the film for the first time.

While the exact circumstances of the alleged clash remain unclear, the incident has become another example of how viral moments from public spaces can fuel larger conversations online. From people talking during films to using phones and revealing key scenes aloud, moviegoers continue to debate what constitutes acceptable behaviour inside a theatre.

In this case, the alleged “live updates” reportedly proved costly for the viewing experience, with a disagreement over spoilers escalating into an interval-time showdown. The viral reactions suggest that for many cinema lovers, one rule remains simple: watch the movie, but do not spoil it for everyone else. The incident was reported as an alleged clash, and no official statement had been released at the time of reporting.

Also Read: India Post Makes History: Tricolour Flown by Drone to Army Veteran in Himachal (WATCH)