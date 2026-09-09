Jaideep Ahlawat has clarified that his character in 'Drishyam 3' is completely new and not a replacement for Akshaye Khanna. The actor plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, a new adversary to Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar in the upcoming sequel.

Jaideep Ahlawat on Not Replacing Akshaye Khanna

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about his character in the upcoming film 'Drishyam 3' saying that his role has no connection with Akshaye Khanna's exit or character in the film's predecessor.

The alleged sudden exit of Akshaye Khanna from 'Drishyam 3' garnered headlines last year, prompting legal troubles for the actor. Following this, the makers of the movie announced Jaideep Ahlawat as the new character in the film. It led to several speculations among the fans that the actor has come on board as the replacement of Akshaye Khanna. However, Jaideep Ahlawat has now cleared the air around such rumours, saying that his character in the film has no connection with Akshaye Khanna's role in the upcoming movie.

While addressing the media at the trailer launch of 'Drishyam 3', Jaideep Ahlawat said, "When I heard the story, it was not like I was coming at Akshaye sir's place or anything. That character's journey ends, and a new character has been introduced. So, there was no advantage in taking me under the pressure of that character."

He continued, "And about the comparison, it's going to be a completely different journey. The introduction campaign is going to be new. A new relationship is going to be created with Meera, the Deshmukh family or Salgaonkar family. So, it's going to be a very individualistic approach of that single character. So, I don't think there was any pressure or anything (for his casting)."

'Drishyam: The Conclusion' Trailer Unveiled

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' was finally released on Wednesday, bringing Ajay Devgn back as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar, who now faces a determined new adversary played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer, unveiled in Goa on Wednesday, picks up from where ‘Drishyam 2’ left off, while taking the story in a new direction with a fresh plot and an entirely new screenplay.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2. The Salgaonkar family has always stood together, and Vijay has repeatedly managed to stay ahead. However, the latest chapter introduces a formidable new challenge in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays SP Crime Branch, Rajveer Singh Tomar. Tomar takes charge of the seemingly impossible case and is determined to uncover the truth that Vijay has managed to conceal for years.

However, Vijay is determined to save his family. As the investigation intensifies, old secrets resurface, and unanswered questions begin closing in on the Salgaonkar family.

The trailer also witnesses the return of Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, while Prakash Raj adds another layer of tension to the unfolding story. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the ensemble cast.

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2. (ANI)